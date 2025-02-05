The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained what the concept of “peace through strength” means

For the United States, achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is also a national interest. Implementing the concept of “peace through strength” is not just an abstract concept. This concept is filled with concrete actions, projects, and decisions.

Achieving a just, comprehensive, sustainable peace in Ukraine is also a national interest of the United States. Implementing the concept of “Peace through Strength” is not just an abstract concept. This concept is filled with concrete actions, projects, and decisions. Through concrete steps to strengthen our defense capabilities right now. Through concrete decisions to accelerate the supply of relevant defense equipment to Ukraine. Without delay. Right now. In order to stabilize the situation at the front - Sibiga said.

Sibiga recalled that the Victory Plan presented by President Zelenskyalso included a paragraph on the natural resources that Ukraine is rich in.

Namely, in terms of opportunities for our partners to invest and develop them together. Because this is our common strategic interest. And this is also one of the concrete embodiments of the implementation of the Peace through Strength concept. It is also an element of guarantees of the presence of big business in Ukraine, big interests, and the interest of our closest allies, the United States of America, in the development and protection of the following fields - Sibiga said.

Ukraine expects that the "peace through force" approach will become the basis of the Trump administration - Sibiga

The minister also noted that the range of common interests and mutually beneficial cooperation is not limited to these resources.

For example, we see a huge potential, especially after the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, in the possibility of purchasing LNG gas from the United States. You know that Ukraine has extremely powerful underground gas storage facilities, and here, too, we have common ground for mutually beneficial cooperation, while strengthening Europe's energy security. Because this gas will be sufficient if pumped into our storage facilities to enable Ukraine to play the role of a guarantor of energy security in Europe - Sibiga said.

The Foreign Minister also noted that there is a common interest and opportunities for American business, for example, in rebuilding Ukraine.

This will be one of the largest projects of this century and, accordingly, one of the largest opportunities for our allies. There are also, of course, frozen assets. There is also a field of interest in using them, including for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine's needs - Sibiga said.

President Donald Trump may force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace, in particular, by imposing sanctions not only on the energy sector but also on the Russian banking system.