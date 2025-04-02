The Ministry of Defense told how long the next stage of the Military Medical Examination reform will last
Kyiv • UNN
The first stage of the Military Medical Examination reform has been completed. The second stage provides for the possibility of undergoing a medical examination at any healthcare facility, which will reduce queues and corruption risks.
The first stage of the MMC reform has now been completed. The next stage will last until the fall and will consist of the possibility for those liable for military service to undergo the medical part of the examination at any healthcare facility where it is convenient for the person. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko on the telethon, reports UNN.
The Deputy Minister of Defense commented on the next steps regarding the reform of the MMC.
The first stage of the MMC reform, which was implemented by the Ministry of Defense, has been successfully completed. The next stage will last until the fall and will look like an opportunity for those liable for military service to undergo the medical part of the examination at any healthcare facility where it is convenient for the person. This was the idea, not to send a person to a designated MMC, to accumulate queues, but to do a medical check-up, a medical part in any hospital where the person is comfortable
She noted that the entire MMC conclusion was divided into two parts - medical and administrative.
A very ambitious next stage, which we are implementing together with our partners, the Ministry of Health, is to make it possible to undergo a medical check-up at any convenient hospital and receive data for an administrative conclusion in electronic format, which is anonymized, randomized. That is, it will significantly reduce corruption effects and make it possible to create a convenient service for citizens
Addition
From April 1, all military medical commissions (MMC) must issue their conclusions in electronic form, which will then not need to be independently submitted to the TCC, as they will be displayed in the "Oberig" register.
In January, beta testing of electronic referral to the MMC was launched - in the "Reserve+" application. From the fall, in "Reserve+" you will be able to independently choose a medical institution that has a contract with the NSZU to undergo an examination for suitability.
