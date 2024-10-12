SBU, military medics and heads of military medical committees meet to discuss combating corruption
The command of the Medical Forces and the SBU held a meeting with the heads of military medical commissions to discuss combating corruption. Since the beginning of 2024, the SBU has opened 14 criminal proceedings against members of the MECs.
The command of the Medical Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine at a specially organized meeting reminded the heads of military medical commissions of the inadmissibility of corruption. UNN writes about this with reference to the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
According to the report, the meeting was held to establish additional mechanisms to effectively counteract any manifestations of corruption in the HLC system.
In total, the meeting was attended by more than 50 heads of the Armed Forces' Military Qualification Commission.
During the meeting, SBU officials reported that since the beginning of 2024 alone, the special service has opened 14 criminal proceedings regarding illegal actions of the HQC employees. As part of these proceedings, 31 people were notified of suspicion of committing corruption offenses. In two cases, it was about the illegal activities of the DEC employees as part of organized criminal groups.
According to the SBU, corruption crimes committed by representatives of military medical commissions are usually classified under Articles 191, 262, 308, 312, 313, 320, 357, 354, 364, 368, 368-2, 369, 369-2, and 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
For its part, the command of the Armed Forces Medical Forces noted that any manifestations of corruption are unacceptable and harmful to the interests of the state. First and foremost, its defense capability.
Volyn RMA initiates verification of MSEC and HQC decisions after a corruption scandal in another region. Law enforcers will start working to identify unreasonable decisions and corruption offenses.
