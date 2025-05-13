The Ministry of Defense of Libya announced the "successful completion" of the military operation

$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 15160 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 30802 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 38011 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61623 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66109 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 33865 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 30862 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27838 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26564 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32815 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Ex-commander of the Russian army Surovikin was sent to Algeria to lead a “group of military experts” - Russian media

May 12, 07:09 PM • 6510 views

Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

May 12, 07:32 PM • 5820 views

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM • 11175 views

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

May 12, 07:59 PM • 4964 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 9352 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61623 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66109 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 91643 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 115051 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 98282 views
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 32027 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 70822 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 46756 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 52641 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 132886 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The Ministry of Defense of Libya announced the "successful completion" of the military operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Libyan authorities announced the successful completion of the military operation in Tripoli, but did not provide details. The UN called for a cessation of hostilities.

The Ministry of Defense of Libya announced the "successful completion" of the military operation

The Ministry of Defense of the "provisional government of national unity" of Libya stated that the military operation carried out in the country's capital, Tripoli, "ended successfully." This was reported by the local publication Al-Wasat, UNN informs.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that the Libyan Defense Ministry did not provide additional details about the nature of the operation and its results.

The ministry explained that it "gave instructions to complete its plan in the region to ensure sustainable security and stability." The ministry previously announced "full control" over the Abu Salim area

- the publication notes.

Meanwhile, the UN Support Mission in Libya called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities and a restoration of calm" in Tripoli, reminding "all parties of their obligations to constantly protect civilians" and warning that "attacks on civilians and civilian objects may amount to war crimes."

Let us remind

On the eve in the capital of Libya, Tripoli, mass armed clashes occurred. The reason was allegedly the murder of the head of the Presidential Council's Stability Support Apparatus, Abdulghani al-Kikli.

DIU: Russians plan to transfer part of military equipment from Syria to Libya03.01.25, 12:45 • 27650 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Brent
$64.73
Bitcoin
$101,721.30
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,240.64
Ethereum
$2,424.39