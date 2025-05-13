The Ministry of Defense of Libya announced the "successful completion" of the military operation

The Ministry of Defense of the "provisional government of national unity" of Libya stated that the military operation carried out in the country's capital, Tripoli, "ended successfully." This was reported by the local publication Al-Wasat, UNN informs.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that the Libyan Defense Ministry did not provide additional details about the nature of the operation and its results.

The ministry explained that it "gave instructions to complete its plan in the region to ensure sustainable security and stability." The ministry previously announced "full control" over the Abu Salim area - the publication notes.

Meanwhile, the UN Support Mission in Libya called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities and a restoration of calm" in Tripoli, reminding "all parties of their obligations to constantly protect civilians" and warning that "attacks on civilians and civilian objects may amount to war crimes."

Let us remind

On the eve in the capital of Libya, Tripoli, mass armed clashes occurred. The reason was allegedly the murder of the head of the Presidential Council's Stability Support Apparatus, Abdulghani al-Kikli.

DIU: Russians plan to transfer part of military equipment from Syria to Libya