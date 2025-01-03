DIU: Russians plan to transfer part of military equipment from Syria to Libya

The Russians are planning to transfer some military equipment from Syria to Africa, according to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"At the naval base in the Syrian city of Tartus, the Russians are waiting for their warships to take out military equipment and weapons. In particular, mercenaries of the "African Corps" controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense are on the territory of the base in Tartus," the DIU said.

According to intelligence reports, on January 5, 2025, large Russian amphibious assault ships, such as the Ivan Gren and Alexander Orefkovsky, as well as the Sparta, are expected in Tartus, and are currently underway in the Mediterranean. The "Orefkovsky" is reportedly carrying the Chief of Staff of the 121st Brigade of Landing Craft, Captain 1st Rank Yuri Davityan.

"On January 8, 2025, two more Russian vessels are planning to call at Tartus - the universal cargo ship Sparta II and the tanker Ivan Skobelev, which are currently planning to cross the Strait of Gibraltar," the DIU said.

"The Russians plan to use the Sparta and Sparta II cargo ships to transport military equipment and weapons from Syria to Libya," the intelligence service said.

It is also noted that another Russian warship from the Russian Navy's operational group in the Mediterranean, the frigate Admiral Golovko, is planning to refuel.

At the same time, armored personnel carriers, probably taken from Syria, were reportedly unloaded at an airfield in the Vladimir region of Russia.

Recall

Syria's transitional government secretary, Obeidah Arnaout, called on Russia to reconsider its military presence in the country after the overthrow of the Assad regime. The new government is holding talks with other countries and is seeking to establish international relations.