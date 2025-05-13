In Ukraine, the storage of biological material of defenders has been automated.

The Center for Transformation of Defense Resource Management Processes, together with the Department of Health of the Ministry of Defense and the Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have automated the process of accounting and storage of selected biological material of Ukrainian servicemen. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As reported, the system began operating in April of this year and is expected to include 225,000 biological samples by the end of the year.

Automation of two processes has been built:

accounting of test systems for the selection of biological material;

accounting of selected biological material of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Biological material (buccal epithelium from the oral mucosa) of servicemen will be collected in the military unit and transferred for storage to the Center for Genomic Information Accounting (CGIA), where the SAP system is deployed, which is designed to automate the processes of accounting and control of storage terms.

In case of search for missing servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the need to identify the deceased, authorized persons may contact the CGIA to obtain the selected biological material.

Such changes should significantly facilitate and accelerate the investigation of the dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers.

