In Ukraine, the storage of biological material of defenders has been automated.

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11152 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25123 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29513 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71210 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45427 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100201 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104422 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86962 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63878 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63368 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 71171 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104400 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129416 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27653 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 38045 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43283 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48634 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53473 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

In Ukraine, the storage of biological material of defenders has been automated.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The system for selecting biological material is planned to include 225,000 samples by the end of 2025.

In Ukraine, the storage of biological material of defenders has been automated.

The Center for Transformation of Defense Resource Management Processes, together with the Department of Health of the Ministry of Defense and the Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have automated the process of accounting and storage of selected biological material of Ukrainian servicemen. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. 

Details

As reported, the system began operating in April of this year and is expected to include 225,000 biological samples by the end of the year.

Automation of two processes has been built:

  • accounting of test systems for the selection of biological material;
    • accounting of selected biological material of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

      Biological material (buccal epithelium from the oral mucosa) of servicemen will be collected in the military unit and transferred for storage to the Center for Genomic Information Accounting (CGIA), where the SAP system is deployed, which is designed to automate the processes of accounting and control of storage terms.

      Ukraine is creating a national DNA database of relatives of missing children05.05.25, 18:04 • 8754 views

      In case of search for missing servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the need to identify the deceased, authorized persons may contact the CGIA to obtain the selected biological material.

      Such changes should significantly facilitate and accelerate the investigation of the dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers.

      The tongue of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, who was tortured by the Russians, was missing some organs - investigation29.04.25, 17:07 • 8259 views

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for free storage of reproductive cells of servicemen in medical institutions. 190 million UAH is provided for the implementation of the project in the state budget-2025.

      Liliia Naboka

      Liliia Naboka

      Health
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Brent
      $65.77
      Bitcoin
      $103,687.20
      S&P 500
      $5,848.58
      Tesla
      $319.97
      Газ TTF
      $35.58
      Золото
      $3,246.15
      Ethereum
      $2,523.41