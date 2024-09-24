The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain will meet in Germany. They will discuss assistance to Ukraine - media

Less than a month before the U.S. presidential election, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany on October 10-12. A quadripartite meeting of the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, and Britain is expected to take place at that time. They will discuss support for Ukraine. This was reported to SPIEGEL by government circles in Berlin, UNN reports.

According to SPIEGEL, the federal government also plans to invite French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany while Biden is in the country. The meeting in the so-called "Quartet" format is likely to focus primarily on support for Ukraine. It is noted that Biden also plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.

Biden calls for continued support for Ukraine at UN General Assembly

Add

In mid-July, 81-year-old Biden, to the surprise of many, announced the end of his US election campaign. Kamala Harris is now running for the Democratic nomination. The Republican presidential candidate is Donald Trump, who ruled the White House from 2017 to 2021.

Zelensky will have a short meeting with Biden tomorrow