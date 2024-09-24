ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain will meet in Germany. They will discuss assistance to Ukraine - media

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain will meet in Germany. They will discuss assistance to Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19326 views

US President Joe Biden will visit Germany on October 10-12. A quadripartite meeting of the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, and Britain is expected to discuss support for Ukraine.

Less than a month before the U.S. presidential election, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany on October 10-12. A quadripartite meeting of the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, and Britain is expected to take place at that time. They will discuss support for Ukraine. This was reported to SPIEGEL by government circles in Berlin, UNN reports.

According to SPIEGEL, the federal government also plans to invite French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany while Biden is in the country. The meeting in the so-called "Quartet" format is likely to focus primarily on support for Ukraine. It is noted that Biden also plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.

In mid-July, 81-year-old Biden, to the surprise of many, announced the end of his US election campaign. Kamala Harris is now running for the Democratic nomination. The Republican presidential candidate is Donald Trump, who ruled the White House from 2017 to 2021. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

