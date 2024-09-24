Biden calls for continued support for Ukraine at UN General Assembly

During a meeting of the UN General Assembly, US President Joseph Biden said that the war in Russia is not achieving its goals. He called on all countries to continue to support Ukraine, emphasizing that ignoring the situation could lead to the destruction of the nation, UNN correspondent reports.

"It is necessary for everyone to commit themselves to upholding the UN Charter and resisting aggression. When Russia invaded Ukraine and we saw people protesting," Biden said.

According to him, his country simply could not stand aside from Ukraine. He added that America and its partners have provided a lot of economic and humanitarian aid

"I asked everyone in this room to stand by Ukraine, but the good news is that Putin's war is losing its purpose. Ukraine is still free, and Putin tried to destroy it, he tried to weaken NATO, and the Alliance is stronger than ever. We cannot allow the situation to remain unchanged, we must maintain our support for Ukraine to preserve the freedom of this country, we cannot turn a blind eye, because this will lead to the destruction of the nation. For me, the answer is clear - we cannot get tired of it, turn away and weaken our support," the US President emphasized.

Recall

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly statedthat it is time to establish a stop to the war in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter