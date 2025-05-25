The last Dutch F-16 will fly to Ukraine: all promised fighter jets are already on their way

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 100866 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

May 25, 05:16 AM

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

May 25, 06:23 AM

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

The last Dutch F-16 will fly to Ukraine: all promised fighter jets are already on their way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

The Netherlands has sent the last promised F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training in Romania, where the Netherlands has transferred 18 aircraft.

The last Dutch F-16 will fly to Ukraine: all promised fighter jets are already on their way

The Netherlands has sent the last F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, completing the transfer of all 24 promised aircraft. The first Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine last year. Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training in Romania, where the Netherlands has also transferred 18 fighters for the training center. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hartvannederland.

Details

The Netherlands will send its last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday

- said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on Sunday in the WNL op Zondag television program.

This means that all 24 promised Dutch F-16s will already be in Ukraine. In October 2024, aircraft observers gathered in Vonkel to say goodbye to the F-16.

Let's add

The first Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine last year. Denmark, Belgium, France and Norway have also pledged to transfer aircraft to Kyiv. Currently, Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training at the European F-16 Training Center at the Fetesti airbase in Romania. The Netherlands has also transferred eighteen F-16 fighters to Romania for this training.

Let us remind you

Ukraine has already lost two F-16s in the war with Russia. The F-16 fighter jet, piloted by 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov, was probably shot down by a Russian missile. "Friendly fire" is excluded in this situation. According to the expert, Ukrainian air defense systems could not have been operating in the area where Ivanov was performing the task.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

