The last Dutch F-16 will fly to Ukraine: all promised fighter jets are already on their way

The Netherlands has sent the last F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, completing the transfer of all 24 promised aircraft. The first Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine last year. Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training in Romania, where the Netherlands has also transferred 18 fighters for the training center. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hartvannederland.

Details

The Netherlands will send its last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday - said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on Sunday in the WNL op Zondag television program.

This means that all 24 promised Dutch F-16s will already be in Ukraine. In October 2024, aircraft observers gathered in Vonkel to say goodbye to the F-16.

Let's add

The first Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine last year. Denmark, Belgium, France and Norway have also pledged to transfer aircraft to Kyiv. Currently, Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training at the European F-16 Training Center at the Fetesti airbase in Romania. The Netherlands has also transferred eighteen F-16 fighters to Romania for this training.

Let us remind you

Ukraine has already lost two F-16s in the war with Russia. The F-16 fighter jet, piloted by 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov, was probably shot down by a Russian missile. "Friendly fire" is excluded in this situation. According to the expert, Ukrainian air defense systems could not have been operating in the area where Ivanov was performing the task.