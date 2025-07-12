The largest special confiscation of money in history: based on SBI materials, the court seized UAH 2.6 billion from the online casino "Pin-Up" for the state budget

In Kyiv, the court applied special confiscation, seizing 2.6 billion UAH from a company that operated in Ukraine under the online casino brand "PIN-UP" into the state's income. This decision became possible thanks to materials from the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN with reference to the SBR website.

It is reported that the court approved an agreement between the prosecutor and the accused – the director of the online casino "Pin-Up".

The man was sentenced to five years, with release from serving the sentence for three years on the following charges:

conducting economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state (Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

participation in a criminal organization (Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

intentional evasion of taxes on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

legalization of property obtained by criminal means (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The SBR reminded that within the framework of the investigation into the activities of this online casino, Bureau employees and prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, in cooperation, uncovered facts of complicity of representatives of this company with the aggressor state.

In particular, the online casino's connections with representatives of the Russian Federation and sanctioned entities in Ukraine have been documented. Financial flows aimed at replenishing the budget of the enemy country and supporting activities related to armed aggression against our state have also been established.

SBR employees conducted a complex of procedural measures, including technical ones, involving relevant experts, who confirmed the negative consequences for the combat capability of the Ukrainian Defense Forces due to the use of services of this online casino.

Within the framework of the investigation, it was also established that individuals associated with the online casino conduct their economic activities on the territory of the so-called "LPR", thus replenishing the enemy's budget. In addition, the person who directly controls the online casino's activities, after the start of the full-scale invasion, financed veterans of the so-called "SVO" - noted the SBR.

The online casino itself, as the SBR found during the pre-trial investigation, continues its activities in Russia and on Russian web resources.

Previously, suspicions were reported to the head and a member of the commission for regulating gambling and lotteries on the facts of complicity with the aggressor state and illegal storage of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues without intent to sell, as well as on the facts of complicity with the aggressor state. In addition, suspicions were reported to the owners of the online casino.

