Worked in a structure that replaced the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC): the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) liquidated a scheme to help draft dodgers in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

The head of a hospital department in Zhytomyr and her accomplice are suspected of arranging fictitious disability groups for conscripted men. The cost of the service was 5.5 thousand US dollars, and the scheme could have covered more than 100 people.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have notified the head of a department of one of Zhytomyr's hospitals and her accomplice of suspicion. They are suspected of arranging fictitious disability groups for conscripted men, UNN reports with reference to the DBR.

Details

According to the investigation, the women began their illegal activities in October 2024. The head of the department was part of the hospital's expert team, which replaced the MSEC and determines and assigns disability.

The suspect produced a number of medical documents, including a medical history with forged data about alleged long-term treatment in medical institutions. The head also influenced other doctors to make decisions about false diagnoses.

The cost of such a "service" was 5.5 thousand US dollars per person. According to the investigation, the detainees could have produced fake documents for more than 100 conscripts.

The head of the department is suspected of receiving unlawful benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), her accomplice – of receiving funds for influencing decision-making (Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The articles' sanctions provide for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the detention of former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa until September 7, 2025. She was set bail in the amount of 56,018,000 hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

