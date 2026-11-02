The Kyiv Metro resumed operations after voltage fluctuations in Kyiv. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on November 2, UNN writes.

The Metro is operating as usual - the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

As indicated, trains resumed service on the "green" line between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations.

We remind you

Due to fluctuations in the power grid in Kyiv, changes were made to the operation of the Metro and the high-speed tram on the Borshchahivska line on the morning of November 2.