From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 916 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 35354 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 75088 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 43053 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114985 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 103612 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 117230 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 123143 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 222188 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169564 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

The Kremlin stated that a trilateral meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin is unlikely in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky is unlikely in the near future. Trump is open to a meeting, but wants both sides to sit down at the negotiating table.

The Kremlin stated that a trilateral meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin is unlikely in the near future

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Putin, White House chief Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely in the near future. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

President Putin has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for contacts at the highest level. He emphasizes that the contacts should be the result of the agreements that will be worked out at the technical level. President Putin supports the idea of contacts, but believes that they should be well prepared

- Peskov said.

We remind

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to sit down at the negotiating table together.

The President said he is open if it comes to that, but he wants both leaders and both sides to sit down together at the negotiating table

- said Leavitt.

After the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey plans to initiate the organization of a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader also did not rule out that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, could take part in the meeting.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
