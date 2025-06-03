The Kremlin stated that a trilateral meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin is unlikely in the near future

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Putin, White House chief Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely in the near future. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

President Putin has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for contacts at the highest level. He emphasizes that the contacts should be the result of the agreements that will be worked out at the technical level. President Putin supports the idea of contacts, but believes that they should be well prepared - Peskov said.

We remind

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to sit down at the negotiating table together.

The President said he is open if it comes to that, but he wants both leaders and both sides to sit down together at the negotiating table - said Leavitt.

After the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey plans to initiate the organization of a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader also did not rule out that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, could take part in the meeting.