The Kremlin says Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is a nuance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, legal aspects related to the “legitimacy” of the Ukrainian head of state must be taken into account.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports citing Russian media.

The speaker, in particular, recalled that Putin himself had repeatedly made such statements.

If necessary, he will be ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy. At the same time, the legal fixation of the agreements is subject to serious discussion, taking into account the reality - Peskov said.

Recall

Recently, the Kremlin said that Ukraine has no right to negotiate with Russia because it lacks sovereignty. In addition, Moscow believes that any agreements reached with Kyiv in the futurewill be invalid.

Today in the Saudi capital Riyadh , negotiations between the US and Russian delegations began.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not participate in the US-Russian talks in Riyadh.