The Kremlin says Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is a nuance

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122188 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81446 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132829 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95244 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98659 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100324 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152081 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210615 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195075 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
3 m/s
43 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 2934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 122241 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119609 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 132874 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540892 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9226 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20060 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28413 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60370 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142410 views
Actual

Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

The Kremlin says Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is a nuance

The Kremlin says Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is a nuance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23076 views

Putin is ready to negotiate with Zelensky, but with due regard to the “legal aspects of the legitimacy” of the Ukrainian president. Earlier, the Kremlin claimed that Ukraine does not have sovereignty and that future agreements are invalid.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, legal aspects related to the “legitimacy” of the Ukrainian head of state must be taken into account.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports citing Russian media.

The speaker, in particular, recalled that Putin himself had repeatedly made such statements.

If necessary, he will be ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy. At the same time, the legal fixation of the agreements is subject to serious discussion, taking into account the reality

- Peskov said.

Recall

Recently, the Kremlin said that Ukraine has no right to negotiate with Russia because it lacks sovereignty. In addition, Moscow believes that any agreements reached with Kyiv in the futurewill be invalid.

Today in the Saudi capital Riyadh , negotiations between the US and Russian delegations began.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not participate in the US-Russian talks in Riyadh.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Bitcoin
$83,117.10
Золото
$3,114.29
Tesla
$280.94
Brent
$70.81
S&P 500
$5,632.82
Газ TTF
$39.34
Ethereum
$1,795.10