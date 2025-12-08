The press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump by the end of the current year "is not yet on the table," as its holding requires thorough preparation and effectiveness. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Answering a question from "Channel One" about the possibility of a summit, Peskov emphasized the need for expert work.

"For now, this is not on the table; the meeting must be prepared, and it must be effective," Peskov said. Peskov said.

According to him, for the effectiveness of this meeting, "work needs to be done at the expert level, which is currently underway."

The Kremlin representative also added that further steps would depend on the results of recent negotiations between the American side and the Ukrainians in Florida: "We'll see; for now, we don't know how the negotiations between the Americans and the Ukrainians in Florida ended. When we find out, then it will be clear where to move next."

Kremlin praised new US national security strategy, but there's a nuance