President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
06:20 PM • 4018 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 9720 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
02:55 PM • 15653 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 18571 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 25973 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 30247 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29308 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17780 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30828 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
The Kremlin ruled out a meeting between Putin and Trump before the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Kremlin "mouthpiece" Peskov stated that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump before the end of the current year is "not yet on the table." Its holding requires thorough preparation and effectiveness, which is currently being carried out at the expert level.

The Kremlin ruled out a meeting between Putin and Trump before the end of the year

The press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump by the end of the current year "is not yet on the table," as its holding requires thorough preparation and effectiveness. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Answering a question from "Channel One" about the possibility of a summit, Peskov emphasized the need for expert work.

"For now, this is not on the table; the meeting must be prepared, and it must be effective," Peskov said.

Peskov said.

According to him, for the effectiveness of this meeting, "work needs to be done at the expert level, which is currently underway."

The Kremlin representative also added that further steps would depend on the results of recent negotiations between the American side and the Ukrainians in Florida: "We'll see; for now, we don't know how the negotiations between the Americans and the Ukrainians in Florida ended. When we find out, then it will be clear where to move next."

Kremlin praised new US national security strategy, but there's a nuance07.12.25, 21:32 • 5072 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Florida