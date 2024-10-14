The Kremlin responded to Biden's words about readiness for talks on nuclear capacity reduction
Kyiv • UNN
peskov said that negotiations on nuclear capacity reduction are impossible without taking into account all security aspects. This is a response to Biden's words about the US readiness for talks with russia, China and DPRK.
Spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry peskov said that “in the conditions of the war that is being waged against Russia with indirect and even direct involvement of nuclear powers,” it is impossible to talk about it without taking into account all other aspects of security Russian media reports UNN.
Details
The press secretary was asked whether the Kremlin allows negotiations with the U.S. side on reducing nuclear capabilities.
“In the conditions of the war that is being waged against Russia with the indirect and even direct involvement of nuclear powers such as the United States, Britain and France, it is absolutely impossible to talk about this without linking the topic to all other aspects of security,” Peskov replied.
“Russia considers such contacts necessary, they should not be put off, but we must consider all security issues in a comprehensive manner, taking into account the current state of affairs,” Peskov added.
Recall
U.S. President Joe Biden stated his willingness to engage in negotiations with Russia, China, and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat. He emphasized the importance of progress in reducing nuclear arsenals.