The Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of work

The Kremlin positively assesses the start of direct contacts between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi; work within expert groups will continue, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Peskov called the trilateral meetings between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi "difficult" negotiations that began at the expert level.

"Work is underway. It's good that it started in the form of direct contacts. These are very difficult negotiations that began at the expert level. As you know, an agreement has been reached to continue them. The work will continue," Peskov said.

He believes that the fact that a whole range of complex topics related to settlement are being discussed at the expert level can generally be considered progress.

"But further, everything will depend on the constructiveness of the interlocutors. Russia continues to remain open to the negotiation process," Peskov said.

