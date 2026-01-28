The Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of work

$42.960.17
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 1408 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 4256 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 8876 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 16515 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 37577 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 52906 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41221 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61694 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31674 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Publications
Exclusives
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 9004 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 11334 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 16642 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control05:44 AM • 5578 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 13346 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 13492 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61694 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 43131 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 60376 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 57747 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Nicolas Maduro
Andrius Kubilius
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin positively assesses the start of direct contacts between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. Work within expert groups will continue.

The Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of work

The Kremlin positively assesses the start of direct contacts between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi; work within expert groups will continue, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Peskov called the trilateral meetings between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi "difficult" negotiations that began at the expert level.

"Work is underway. It's good that it started in the form of direct contacts. These are very difficult negotiations that began at the expert level. As you know, an agreement has been reached to continue them. The work will continue," Peskov said.

He believes that the fact that a whole range of complex topics related to settlement are being discussed at the expert level can generally be considered progress.

"But further, everything will depend on the constructiveness of the interlocutors. Russia continues to remain open to the negotiation process," Peskov said.

New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 19:23 • 37323 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine