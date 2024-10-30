The Kremlin comments on information about negotiations to stop strikes on energy facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov denied information about talks between Moscow and Kyiv to stop strikes on energy facilities. The Financial Times and the Washington Post have previously reported on attempts at dialogue mediated by Qatar.
Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman denied that Moscow and Kyiv are negotiating a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.
“There are a lot of fake news that have nothing to do with reality. Even the most reputable publications do not shy away from making these insertions, and they issue publications like this,” Peskov said.
On October 29, the Financial Times wrote that Moscow and Kyiv were allegedly holding “preliminary discussions” on ending the Qatar-brokered strikes on energy infrastructure. The newspaper emphasized that these were “very early discussions about a potential resumption (of negotiations - ed.)”.
According to The Washington Post, Russia and Ukraine planned to send delegations to Qatar in August to begin negotiations on the abandonment of strikes on energy facilities, but they were disrupted allegedly because of the Ukrainian army's offensive in the Kursk region.