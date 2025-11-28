The Kremlin announced that Putin will meet with Witkoff in the first half of the week
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Vladimir Putin will meet with US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the first half of the week. The Kremlin will announce the date of the meeting in due course.
In the first half of the week, Witkoff will meet with Putin; the Kremlin will announce the date in due course.
Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the American delegation should arrive in Moscow next week.
