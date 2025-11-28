$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 15373 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 22892 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 19100 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 15943 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 33348 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21083 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18247 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 37846 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20115 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 22893 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 37846 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
The Kremlin announced that Putin will meet with Witkoff in the first half of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Vladimir Putin will meet with US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the first half of the week. The Kremlin will announce the date of the meeting in due course.

The Kremlin announced that Putin will meet with Witkoff in the first half of the week

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the first half of the week. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

In the first half of the week, Witkoff will meet with Putin; the Kremlin will announce the date in due course.

- Peskov said.

In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy

Let's add

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the American delegation should arrive in Moscow next week.

Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week

Antonina Tumanova

Vladimir Putin
United States