Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the first half of the week. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

In the first half of the week, Witkoff will meet with Putin; the Kremlin will announce the date in due course. - Peskov said.

In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy

Let's add

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the American delegation should arrive in Moscow next week.

Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week