Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that next week there will be important negotiations not only for the Ukrainian delegation but also for him. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

"We are very close to a peace deal..." - Trump

Context

Earlier, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement to end the war.

However, US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US had been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points of disagreement remain. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "but only when the agreement to end this war is final or in its final stages."