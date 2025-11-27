$42.300.10
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 5120 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15977 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 23219 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 16105 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23426 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 18435 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13097 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16810 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11855 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3488 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced important negotiations next week, which will involve not only the Ukrainian delegation but also himself. He noted that a solid foundation is being prepared for these talks.

Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that next week there will be important negotiations not only for the Ukrainian delegation but also for him. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Next week, there will be important negotiations not only for our delegation but also for me. We are preparing solid ground for such negotiations.

- said Zelenskyy.

"We are very close to a peace deal..." - Trump25.11.25, 19:40 • 8394 views

Context

Earlier, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement to end the war.

However, US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US had been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points of disagreement remain. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "but only when the agreement to end this war is final or in its final stages."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

