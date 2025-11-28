In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the American side. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Soon there will be negotiations, our representatives will be there – this will be the Chief of the General Staff, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and our intelligence. And when we all have such an external challenge – war, we must be strong internally. One hundred percent of our strength will be focused on defending Ukraine. Everyone must act exactly like this now, in the interests of our state, and defend our state. This is an unchangeable principle. Meetings with the American side will take place in the very near future