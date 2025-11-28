$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 1550 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 11294 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12000 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 10894 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 26282 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19319 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17509 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 31971 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19387 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 19409 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 19789 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 22717 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 22154 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 23270 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 11290 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 14404 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 26280 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 23366 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 31967 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 22383 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39649 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 59779 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92428 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107396 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the American side. The Chief of the General Staff, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will take part in the negotiations.

In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the American side. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Soon there will be negotiations, our representatives will be there – this will be the Chief of the General Staff, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and our intelligence. And when we all have such an external challenge – war, we must be strong internally. One hundred percent of our strength will be focused on defending Ukraine. Everyone must act exactly like this now, in the interests of our state, and defend our state. This is an unchangeable principle. Meetings with the American side will take place in the very near future

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that next week important negotiations will take place not only for the Ukrainian delegation but also for him personally.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine