Office of the President comments after WSJ publication on Crimea: "These statements were made 10 years ago, but they did not lead to any development"

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 406 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2250 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8182 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37699 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33174 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 45010 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29564 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56576 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39573 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52536 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4842 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37737 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 45035 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56598 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58117 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2718 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2604 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16750 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22334 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13866 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Office of the President comments after WSJ publication on Crimea: "These statements were made 10 years ago, but they did not lead to any development"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4888 views

The Ukrainian negotiating team officially did not agree to discuss territorial integrity, including Crimea. An advisor to the Office of the President stated that the Constitution of Ukraine contains direct prohibitions on such discussions.

Office of the President comments after WSJ publication on Crimea: "These statements were made 10 years ago, but they did not lead to any development"

All negotiators attending international meetings in either Saudi Arabia or France clearly state that the issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity is not discussed at all. This was stated by the advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leshchenko, on the telethon air on Monday after the publication in The Wall Street Journal regarding Crimea, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"None of the negotiators has an officially stated position on this. The Ukrainian negotiation team has not given any consent to this… All negotiators attending meetings in either Saudi Arabia or France clearly state that the issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity is not discussed at all. And even the Constitution of Ukraine contains numerous prohibitions and restrictions on even theoretically discussing this topic, but this media landscape is filled [with such discussions]," Leshchenko noted.

"These topics were raised 10 years ago as well, and Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, even before his first term in the summer of 2016, also said that the residents of Crimea want to be with Russia rather than where they were. These statements were made regularly 10 years ago, but it did not lead to any developments; we must proceed from the fact that the main thing is to defend our Ukrainian national interests," pointed out the advisor to the Head of the President's Office.

He also added that political statements, similar to those made by Trump, are part of his political activity, and even if they are voiced in the media, it does not mean that they will necessarily become reality.

As a reminder 

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States of America is ready to recognize "Russian control" over annexed Crimea. It concerns a "broad peace agreement" between Moscow and Kyiv, but specific terms are not provided.

WSJ reported the day before that Ukraine is "under pressure" to respond this week "to a series of far-reaching ideas from the Trump administration on how to end the war in Ukraine, by making concessions to Russia, including potential US recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and Kyiv's exclusion from NATO membership."

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
France
Saudi Arabia
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$87,039.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,427.30
Ethereum
$1,623.88