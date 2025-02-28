“The issue is still on the table, Ukraine is defending its own interests in very difficult conditions” - head of the CCD after Zelensky and Trump's meeting
Kyiv • UNN
After a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that “everything is still on the table” and “Ukraine is defending its own interests in very difficult conditions.
Details
"First, the issue is still on the table, and Ukraine is defending its own interests in very difficult conditions. Everything is still on the table," Kovalenko wrote in Telegram.
According to him, "secondly, Ukraine is not alone, and Europe is finally realizing that their fate depends on today's diplomacy and defense. And the leaders are already supporting us.
"Thirdly, Russia will not achieve the desired results, because these events do not affect the US vision of it as a territory in the Arctic and a raw material appendage of China," the head of the CDC said.
"And the most important thing is that we are all together, our army, our people - this is our strength. In 2022, it was also very difficult, remember? The country's very existence hung in the balance. We are standing and we will survive," wrote the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.