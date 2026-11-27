The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) banned Ukraine’s junior skeleton team from using Free Azov stickers on their sports equipment. This was reported by Vladyslav Heraskevych, the leader of Ukraine’s skeleton team, according to UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian side has already sent an official appeal to the international organization and is seeking to have the decision overturned.

According to Heraskevych, on November 18, Ukrainian athletes placed Free Azov stickers on their skeleton sleds on their own initiative to draw the international community’s attention to the fate of Ukrainian service members who remain in Russian captivity. However, on November 26, the Ukrainian federation received a letter from IBSF President Heike Groesswang demanding that the respective inscriptions be removed from the sports equipment.

They recognize the humanitarian mission of this slogan, but later in the sentence they again talk about war and politics – Heraskevych noted.

The athlete emphasized that similar humanitarian appeals had previously been used by representatives of other sports. In particular, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and players of Ukraine’s national football team displayed flags calling for the release of the defenders of "Azovstal."

The international federation explained its decision by the need to comply with the principle of political neutrality. The IBSF noted that the inscription mentions a specific military unit involved in an armed conflict. The ban applies to both competition and training runs.

The All-Ukrainian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, for its part, has already sent an official response to the IBSF, justifying the legitimacy of using the humanitarian slogan.

We expect this absurd ban to be lifted – Heraskevych added.

It should be noted that the international season for Ukraine’s junior skeleton team begins on November 27–28 at a European Cup stage in Lillehammer, Norway. This season is of particular importance to the athletes in the context of preparation for and selection for the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Reminder

In February 2026, Vladyslav Heraskevych was barred from competing at the Winter Olympics in Italy because of his intention to compete in a "Helmet of Remembrance" featuring images of Ukrainian athletes who died as a result of Russian aggression. Later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the Ukrainian skeleton athlete’s appeal.