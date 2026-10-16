The heating season is beginning in Kyiv’s schools and hospitals
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv is launching the heating season for social institutions at the request of their heads. Parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts will be connected after an energy facility is repaired.
In Kyiv, the heating season for social institutions begins on October 16. Connections will be made upon individual requests from managers, except in parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, where restoration work is ongoing at a damaged energy facility. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.
“As of today, October 16, despite the extreme conditions caused by constant shelling, we are beginning the heating season. As usual, we are starting with social institutions (in particular, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens),”
“For now, this excludes parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, where an energy facility recently sustained significant damage. Restoration work there is ongoing.”
It is noted that social institutions will be connected to the heating system upon individual requests from their managers.
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