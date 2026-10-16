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The heating season is beginning in Kyiv’s schools and hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

Kyiv is launching the heating season for social institutions at the request of their heads. Parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts will be connected after an energy facility is repaired.

The heating season is beginning in Kyiv’s schools and hospitals

In Kyiv, the heating season for social institutions begins on October 16. Connections will be made upon individual requests from managers, except in parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, where restoration work is ongoing at a damaged energy facility. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

“As of today, October 16, despite the extreme conditions caused by constant shelling, we are beginning the heating season. As usual, we are starting with social institutions (in particular, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens),”

— the statement said.

“For now, this excludes parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, where an energy facility recently sustained significant damage. Restoration work there is ongoing.”

It is noted that social institutions will be connected to the heating system upon individual requests from their managers.

Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morning16.10.26, 08:42 • 23729 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
School
Heating
Darnytsia (pharmaceutical company)
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv