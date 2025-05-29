"The greatest award in my life": Ursula von der Leyen receives the Charlemagne Prize

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has become the laureate of the prestigious Charlemagne Prize, an award presented annually for outstanding contributions to the unity and development of Europe. She announced this in her post on X, writes UNN.

The Charlemagne Prize is the greatest award of my life. It also honors all those who work with me to build a stronger, more united and independent Europe. I also accept this award on her behalf. Starting tomorrow, our work for this Europe continues - the post reads.

For reference

The Charlemagne Prize is one of the most prestigious international awards, presented annually in Aachen, Germany, for significant contributions to the unity, peace and integration of Europe.

The award is named after Charlemagne, King of the Franks and Lombards, who became Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire in 800. He is considered one of the key figures who contributed to the unification of Europe.

The award was founded in 1950 by a public initiative in Aachen as a response to the need for European unity after the Second World War.

The laureates of the award are statesmen, politicians, diplomats, activists who have made a significant contribution to the development of the European Union and the protection of European values.

