"The greatest award in my life": Ursula von der Leyen receives the Charlemagne Prize

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27212 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40436 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65118 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58604 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106342 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80685 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112149 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108389 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113353 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
60%
744mm
Popular news

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 68724 views

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 10967 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 60549 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 26288 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

09:56 AM • 13003 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 27213 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106343 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 165485 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 242472 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 253089 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 61030 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 69182 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 95313 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 154547 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 92293 views
Actual

Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

"The greatest award in my life": Ursula von der Leyen receives the Charlemagne Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been awarded the Charlemagne Prize. The award is given for outstanding contributions to the development and unity of Europe, the promotion of peace and integration.

"The greatest award in my life": Ursula von der Leyen receives the Charlemagne Prize

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has become the laureate of the prestigious Charlemagne Prize, an award presented annually for outstanding contributions to the unity and development of Europe. She announced this in her post on X, writes UNN.

The Charlemagne Prize is the greatest award of my life. It also honors all those who work with me to build a stronger, more united and independent Europe. I also accept this award on her behalf. Starting tomorrow, our work for this Europe continues 

- the post reads.

For reference

The Charlemagne Prize is one of the most prestigious international awards, presented annually in Aachen, Germany, for significant contributions to the unity, peace and integration of Europe.

The award is named after Charlemagne, King of the Franks and Lombards, who became Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire in 800. He is considered one of the key figures who contributed to the unification of Europe.

The award was founded in 1950 by a public initiative in Aachen as a response to the need for European unity after the Second World War.

The laureates of the award are statesmen, politicians, diplomats, activists who have made a significant contribution to the development of the European Union and the protection of European values.

Von der Leyen called for speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU: "This is a guarantee of a just peace"07.05.25, 11:33 • 7176 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Europe
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$63.48
Bitcoin
$107,594.00
S&P 500
$5,924.70
Tesla
$364.28
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,338.19
Ethereum
$2,660.50