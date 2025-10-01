The government simplified service and strengthened support for the military on Defenders' Day - Svyrydenko

Today, October 1, the government adopted decisions that facilitate transfers between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, provide compensation for the costs of returning wounded from abroad, and open opportunities for cooperation with NATO through the JATEC center in Poland, writes UNN with reference to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

In particular, she emphasized the simplified procedure for transferring servicemen between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

Previously, it was only possible to transfer between units within the same structure. Now, servicemen will be able to submit an electronic report through the Army+ application to change their place of service between the Armed Forces and the National Guard. - Svyrydenko wrote.

Also, according to them:

clear deadlines for consideration of all transfers have been established; the commander of the military unit must respond to the order within 3 days;

the personnel center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine considers the commander's justified requests for cancellation of the transfer within 5 days.

The decision gives the military more opportunities to realize their professional potential - the Prime Minister emphasized.

Svyrydenko also emphasized that defenders who received treatment abroad will receive compensation from the state for their journey home. Expenditures for this are already provided for in the draft State Budget.

Re-importation of components for weapons manufacturers is now not taxed if the components were destroyed during the execution of state contracts. The government decided to exempt from customs duties and VAT on components that the manufacturer re-imports for the execution of state contracts. In this case, the enterprise can import similar components in an amount not exceeding the destroyed one, without VAT taxation. These losses must be confirmed - the official added.

Also, for such cases, the rules for reporting at customs have been changed. The procedure for seconding Ukrainian military personnel to the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, has also been determined. According to Svyrydenko, this decision opens up opportunities for the development of joint projects with NATO and increasing the interoperability of armies.

