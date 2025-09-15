$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 8682 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 14539 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 19521 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 23579 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 53576 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 35462 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32151 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35931 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58016 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
The government plans to set the average annual hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 hryvnias - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

According to the draft law on the State Budget for 2026, the government plans to set the hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 UAH/USD. This indicator is calculated based on plans to attract international assistance.

The government plans to set the average annual hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 hryvnias - MP

According to the draft law on the State Budget for 2026 approved by the government, the hryvnia to dollar exchange rate is planned to be set at 45.6 hryvnias per dollar. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Dollar exchange rate. The documents do not directly mention the average exchange rate the government is setting for next year, but it is easy to calculate from the stated plans for attracting international aid (in hryvnia and dollars). So the government is setting the estimated average annual hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 hryvnias per dollar.

- Zheleznyak reported.

Recall

The 2025 budget included an exchange rate of 45 hryvnias per dollar.

On September 15, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2838 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 3 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is 48.39 UAH/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is 11.37 UAH/PLN.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
National Bank of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak