The government plans to set the average annual hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 hryvnias - MP

According to the draft law on the State Budget for 2026 approved by the government, the hryvnia to dollar exchange rate is planned to be set at 45.6 hryvnias per dollar. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Dollar exchange rate. The documents do not directly mention the average exchange rate the government is setting for next year, but it is easy to calculate from the stated plans for attracting international aid (in hryvnia and dollars). So the government is setting the estimated average annual hryvnia to dollar exchange rate at 45.6 hryvnias per dollar. - Zheleznyak reported.

Recall

The 2025 budget included an exchange rate of 45 hryvnias per dollar.

On September 15, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2838 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 3 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is 48.39 UAH/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is 11.37 UAH/PLN.