The government instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with other agencies, to ensure the elimination of the consequences of shelling and the necessary repairs to energy infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with other agencies, to ensure the elimination of the consequences of shelling and the necessary repairs to energy infrastructure. Within a week, the Ministry of Energy will present solutions for the full restoration of energy supply. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko reported, Russians attacked energy facilities in the Sumy region overnight. Konotop and Shostka districts were partially without electricity. Electricity supply has now been fully restored. In the Chernihiv region, the restoration of power grids continues due to Russian shelling. If necessary, we are deploying invincibility points in certain areas. In Slavutych, supply has been restored to critical infrastructure facilities. Energy workers are working to fully power the city.

The government instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Regional Development, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regional Military Administrations, as well as NEC "Ukrenergo," to ensure the elimination of the consequences of shelling and the necessary repairs. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, within a week, the Ministry of Energy must submit to the government a solution for the full restoration of energy supply. We remind you that energy workers reported that despite hourly shutdown schedules, the situation in the energy system remains difficult. The grids cannot withstand the load, so "Chernihivoblenergo" is forced to apply additional shutdowns not provided for by the HPS.