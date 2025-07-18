The government has regulated the exclusion from military registration of people who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 13148 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 147720 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 125393 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 110840 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 132088 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 118924 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 109278 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 472886 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 172369 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 169127 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
84%
746mm
Popular news
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has diedJuly 17, 09:17 PM • 67774 views
Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" planJuly 17, 11:40 PM • 35806 views
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special services01:34 AM • 12992 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISW02:05 AM • 25299 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person02:58 AM • 34847 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 147666 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 141662 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 153590 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 336625 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 472868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 45521 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 57474 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 174035 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 236569 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 250504 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The government has regulated the exclusion from military registration of people who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1740 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has regulated the exclusion from military registration of persons who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine, in accordance with Resolution No. 892 of July 16, 2025. District (city) TCC and SP will exclude such persons based on supporting documents.

The government has regulated the exclusion from military registration of people who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has regulated the exclusion from military registration of persons who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to CMU Resolution No. 892 of July 16, 2025.

Details

According to the resolution, district (city) TCC and SP exclude from military registration, based on relevant supporting documents, persons who have died or been declared missing or deceased in accordance with the law, declared unfit for military service, reached the maximum age for being in reserve, or ceased to be citizens of Ukraine.

Previously, RTCC and SP, in accordance with the regulations, excluded from military registration, based on relevant supporting documents, persons who were declared incapacitated by a court decision, declared deceased (missing), or sentenced to imprisonment.

In addition, it is determined that the chairmen of the commissions for checking the state of military registration in state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations located on the territory of the administrative-territorial unit are appointed:

  • commissions at the regional level - deputy head, head of the structural unit of the regional, Kyiv city state administration;-
    • commissions at the district (city) level - deputy head, head of the structural unit of the district state administration, district state administrations in Kyiv and Sevastopol, deputy mayor.

      The number of such commissions is determined taking into account the need to ensure the conduct of checks on the state of military registration at enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are subject to verification in accordance with the requirements of this procedure.

      The Ministry of Defense explains how to act in case of mistaken military registration10.07.25, 17:26 • 4405 views

      Addition

      The Cabinet of Ministers adopted changes regarding military registration for people with disabilities. Data on disability will be automatically displayed in the "Reserve+" application.

      Anna Murashko

      Anna Murashko

      SocietyPolitics
      Ukraine
      Sevastopol
      Kyiv
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9