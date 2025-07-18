The government has regulated the exclusion from military registration of people who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has regulated the exclusion from military registration of persons who have ceased to be citizens of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to CMU Resolution No. 892 of July 16, 2025.

Details

According to the resolution, district (city) TCC and SP exclude from military registration, based on relevant supporting documents, persons who have died or been declared missing or deceased in accordance with the law, declared unfit for military service, reached the maximum age for being in reserve, or ceased to be citizens of Ukraine.

Previously, RTCC and SP, in accordance with the regulations, excluded from military registration, based on relevant supporting documents, persons who were declared incapacitated by a court decision, declared deceased (missing), or sentenced to imprisonment.

In addition, it is determined that the chairmen of the commissions for checking the state of military registration in state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations located on the territory of the administrative-territorial unit are appointed:

commissions at the regional level - deputy head, head of the structural unit of the regional, Kyiv city state administration;-

commissions at the district (city) level - deputy head, head of the structural unit of the district state administration, district state administrations in Kyiv and Sevastopol, deputy mayor.

The number of such commissions is determined taking into account the need to ensure the conduct of checks on the state of military registration at enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are subject to verification in accordance with the requirements of this procedure.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted changes regarding military registration for people with disabilities. Data on disability will be automatically displayed in the "Reserve+" application.