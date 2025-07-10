The Ministry of Defense explains how to act in case of mistaken military registration

In Ukraine, there is a mechanism that allows citizens to be registered for military service automatically, without visiting the territorial recruitment and social support center. However, sometimes there are inaccuracies or errors, to resolve which it is necessary to coordinate with the TCC employees, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Automatic military registration saves time for conscripts, as they do not have to stand in lines, collect papers, and undergo a military medical commission for registration. This also simplifies the work of TCC employees, as it reduces administrative routine and allows them to focus on mobilization issues. - the report said.

Also, the Ministry of Defense explained that thanks to the changes made, it was possible to register Ukrainians abroad and unblock the issuance of passports to them, as well as Ukrainians aged 17 to 25 who need to register during this period.

At the same time, there are sometimes cases when people who have long been excluded from the register, or those who are registered but without a mark in the "Oberih" register, are put on the register. Such a situation is possible due to the large volume of mobilization work and the human factor. For example, a TCC operator did not enter a person's identifier into the register.

In such a case, it is necessary to contact the TCC and resolve the issue together with the employees – bring all documents confirming exclusion from registration or the reason for deregistration, or prove your affiliation with another TCC. - explained the Ministry of Defense.

Supplement

Territorial recruitment and social support centers will switch to a mobile-field element of work. The work of the TRCs will also be strengthened in a digital format to avoid crowds of conscripts.