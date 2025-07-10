$41.770.07
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 11806 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12214 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 14744 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21629 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21688 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29325 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69094 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29204 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
The Ministry of Defense explains how to act in case of mistaken military registration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1986 views

In Ukraine, automatic military registration is in effect, which saves time. However, in case of inaccuracies, it is necessary to contact the TCC to correct the data.

The Ministry of Defense explains how to act in case of mistaken military registration

In Ukraine, there is a mechanism that allows citizens to be registered for military service automatically, without visiting the territorial recruitment and social support center. However, sometimes there are inaccuracies or errors, to resolve which it is necessary to coordinate with the TCC employees, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Automatic military registration saves time for conscripts, as they do not have to stand in lines, collect papers, and undergo a military medical commission for registration. This also simplifies the work of TCC employees, as it reduces administrative routine and allows them to focus on mobilization issues.

- the report said.

Also, the Ministry of Defense explained that thanks to the changes made, it was possible to register Ukrainians abroad and unblock the issuance of passports to them, as well as Ukrainians aged 17 to 25 who need to register during this period.

At the same time, there are sometimes cases when people who have long been excluded from the register, or those who are registered but without a mark in the "Oberih" register, are put on the register. Such a situation is possible due to the large volume of mobilization work and the human factor. For example, a TCC operator did not enter a person's identifier into the register.

In such a case, it is necessary to contact the TCC and resolve the issue together with the employees – bring all documents confirming exclusion from registration or the reason for deregistration, or prove your affiliation with another TCC.

- explained the Ministry of Defense.

Supplement

Territorial recruitment and social support centers will switch to a mobile-field element of work. The work of the TRCs will also be strengthened in a digital format to avoid crowds of conscripts.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
