The government has doubled the limit on loans for livestock producers

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution aimed at stimulating the development and attraction of investments in the livestock industry. The decision was made during the last government meeting. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted Resolution No. 473, which provides for measures to stimulate the development of livestock farming and attract investment in the sector. The decision, adopted at the last government meeting, includes an increase in the preferential credit limit for livestock producers.

The Government's resolution raises the credit limit under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program for livestock farmers from UAH 90 million to UAH 150 million. This means that entrepreneurs in the livestock sector will be able to almost double their loan portfolio. This will stimulate the development of the industry and help restore livestock production - said Taras Vysotskyi, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

Financial assistance is provided to enterprises located outside the area of active hostilities or in the temporarily occupied territories. The livestock industry has been significantly affected by Russia's full-scale invasion. In particular, there was a decrease in the number of farm animals, especially cattle, sheep and goats, as well as a decrease in the production of certain types of meat and dairy products.

Recall

On May 1, 2024, the State Agrarian Register will start accepting applications for budgetary support for farmers from the regions of Ukraine affected by Russian aggression.

Entrepreneurs have received more than 52 thousand loans since the beginning of martial law