The government has decided on a new deputy foreign minister: who is it
Kyiv • UNN
Mariana Betsa has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Prior to her appointment, she served as Ambassador to Estonia and was previously a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Mariana Betsa as Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk , said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers “appointed Betsa Mariana Oleksandrivna as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.”
For reference
Until 2018, Mariana Betsa was a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from 2018 to 2023 she served as Ukraine's ambassador to Estonia.
Recall
On September 7, Andriy Sybiga, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced upcoming personnel changes in the diplomatic corps. He emphasized the need for the MFA to adapt to the new geopolitical environment and to strengthen its work with international partners.