The government has appointed a new head of Ukrzaliznytsia: what is known about him
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Pertsovsky as chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia for three years. Yevhen Lyashchenko, who previously held this position, will continue to work as a member of the company's board.
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Pertsovsky as chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, the carrier's press service said on Monday, UNN reports.
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the recommendation of the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, has appointed Oleksandr Pertsovsky as chairman of the company's board for a three-year term," the statement said.
It is noted that until the end of the contract with Ukrzaliznytsia, Yevhen Lyashchenko, who has been the chairman of the board since March 2023, will continue to work as a member of the board. In addition, Volodymyr Krot, Orest Logunov, and Anton Mishin were dismissed from the positions of members of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.
For reference
Oleksandr Pertsovskyi has been working at Ukrzaliznytsia since 2020. Until now, he held the position of a member of the Management Board and was responsible for the passenger business.
Recall
Yevhen Lyashchenko has submitted a letter of resignation from the post of Ukrzaliznytsia's chairman. Lyashchenko took over as head of Ukrzaliznytsia a year and a half ago, replacing Oleksandr Kamyshyn.