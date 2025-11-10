The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM • 31779 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 61170 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 61172 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 86472 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 65574 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 62699 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 55077 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51841 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 71056 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 147593 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region: instead of a working water pipeline, people received instructions on "how to avoid frostbite"November 9, 02:44 PM • 6532 views
Great Britain investigates purchase of equipment from Russia under sanctionsNovember 9, 02:58 PM • 8416 views
There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of PolandNovember 9, 03:14 PM • 30933 views
Capable of flying up to 3,000 km and not requiring allied approval: The Independent compared the Flamingo missile to the TomahawkNovember 9, 03:38 PM • 6246 views
Kyiv faced 70% power outages on November 9PhotoNovember 9, 04:21 PM • 11499 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 86473 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 147593 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 176748 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 126444 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 103629 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keith Kellogg
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 32398 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 71879 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 139478 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 75698 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 83972 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile

The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of children with parents from certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Wards from institutional facilities in Zaporizhzhia region, located within approximately 50 km of the contact line, are also being evacuated.

The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Population Displacement has approved the mandatory evacuation of children, along with their parents or legal representatives, from certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Details

It is noted that a decision was also made to evacuate wards from institutional care facilities in Zaporizhzhia region, located approximately 50 km from the combat line. The evacuation will take place taking into account safety requirements, medical indications, and proper escort.

Since June 1, 2025, almost 124,000 people have been evacuated from the frontline territories of Ukraine to safer regions, including more than 14,500 children and over 4,000 people with limited mobility.

- the report says.

The agency also provided data on evacuations by region:

  • Donetsk region - over 85.4 thousand people evacuated, including almost 9.3 thousand children and over 600 people with limited mobility;
    • Dnipropetrovsk region - over 24.6 thousand people evacuated, including more than 4 thousand children and almost 1 thousand people with limited mobility;
      • Sumy region - over 4.1 thousand people evacuated, including more than 350 children and over 700 people with limited mobility;
        • Kherson region - over 3.5 thousand people evacuated, including more than 300 children and almost 230 people with limited mobility;
          • Kharkiv region - over 5.4 thousand people evacuated, including almost 350 children and more than 1.6 thousand people with limited mobility;
            • Zaporizhzhia region - over 800 people evacuated, including more than 80 children and almost 20 people with limited mobility.

              Today, 20 transit centers are operating in Ukraine in several regions. The largest number of them are in Dnipropetrovsk region - eight, including in the cities of Pavlohrad, Dnipro, and the villages of Stepove and Voloske. Five transit centers operate in Sumy region, two in Kharkiv region, three in Volyn, one in Mykolaiv, and one in Zaporizhzhia.

              - the ministry clarified.

              They added that after the transit center, evacuees can use the services of free temporary accommodation (TA) places.

              "In total, there are 1,111 of them in Ukraine. They provide over 80.5 thousand bed-places for IDPs. Currently, more than 7.8 thousand places remain free. For people with disabilities and people with limited mobility, more than 3.5 thousand places have been created, of which 81 are free," the agency summarized.

              Recall

              Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region, evacuating 10 civilians.

              Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region03.10.25, 03:36 • 26813 views

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              SocietyWar in Ukraine
              Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
              War in Ukraine
              Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
              Zaporizhzhia Oblast
              Dnipro