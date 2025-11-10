The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Population Displacement has approved the mandatory evacuation of children, along with their parents or legal representatives, from certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Details

It is noted that a decision was also made to evacuate wards from institutional care facilities in Zaporizhzhia region, located approximately 50 km from the combat line. The evacuation will take place taking into account safety requirements, medical indications, and proper escort.

Since June 1, 2025, almost 124,000 people have been evacuated from the frontline territories of Ukraine to safer regions, including more than 14,500 children and over 4,000 people with limited mobility. - the report says.

The agency also provided data on evacuations by region:

Donetsk region - over 85.4 thousand people evacuated, including almost 9.3 thousand children and over 600 people with limited mobility;

Dnipropetrovsk region - over 24.6 thousand people evacuated, including more than 4 thousand children and almost 1 thousand people with limited mobility;

Sumy region - over 4.1 thousand people evacuated, including more than 350 children and over 700 people with limited mobility;

Kherson region - over 3.5 thousand people evacuated, including more than 300 children and almost 230 people with limited mobility;

Kharkiv region - over 5.4 thousand people evacuated, including almost 350 children and more than 1.6 thousand people with limited mobility;

Zaporizhzhia region - over 800 people evacuated, including more than 80 children and almost 20 people with limited mobility.

Today, 20 transit centers are operating in Ukraine in several regions. The largest number of them are in Dnipropetrovsk region - eight, including in the cities of Pavlohrad, Dnipro, and the villages of Stepove and Voloske. Five transit centers operate in Sumy region, two in Kharkiv region, three in Volyn, one in Mykolaiv, and one in Zaporizhzhia. - the ministry clarified.

They added that after the transit center, evacuees can use the services of free temporary accommodation (TA) places.

"In total, there are 1,111 of them in Ukraine. They provide over 80.5 thousand bed-places for IDPs. Currently, more than 7.8 thousand places remain free. For people with disabilities and people with limited mobility, more than 3.5 thousand places have been created, of which 81 are free," the agency summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region, evacuating 10 civilians.

