Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, it is planned to expand the forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Oleh Syniehubov, evacuation is currently underway in the Kupyansk and Izium directions.

He also announced plans to expand the forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA assured that the city of Kupyansk remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The front remains stable thanks to our military - he emphasized.

Recall

In the Kupyansk direction, the evacuation of the population continues, 758 people remain in the city, and a total of about 4,400 people are in the direction. The enemy destroyed critical infrastructure, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive, and Kharkiv Oblast is preparing for the heating season.

