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"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

Al Pacino will become the 62nd recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The honor will be presented on February 28, 2027, in Los Angeles.

"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild
Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Famed actor Al Pacino will receive a lifetime achievement award next year — an honor recognizing his career achievements and humanitarian work. The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA announced this on Thursday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The American actor, best known for his role as Michael Corleone in the "The Godfather" film series, will become the 62nd recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The union will present him with the award in Los Angeles during the 33rd SAG Awards ceremony on February 28, 2027; the event will be broadcast live on the Netflix platform.

The honor recognizes Al Pacino’s career, which has spanned more than six decades and includes work in film, television, and theater. The actor is known for creating many memorable characters, including real-life police officer Frank Serpico in the film "Serpico" (1973), Miami mobster Tony Montana in "Scarface" (1983), and Hollywood agent Marvin Schwarz in Quentin Tarantino’s film "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" (2019).

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According to union representatives, the award is presented each year to an actor who embodies "the highest ideals of the acting profession."

"I have spent most of my life searching and wandering, but I have always felt at home when I had a script in my hands and was surrounded by fellow actors," Pacino said in a statement released by the union.

"It was the work and the people I met along the way that became some of the greatest joys of my life. It is a great honor for me to be recognized by SAG-AFTRA as an acknowledgment of my creative journey," he added.

In addition

Al Pacino won the "Oscar" for Best Actor for his portrayal of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in the film "Scent of a Woman" (1992), and has also received multiple Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe awards. "Like so many other actors, I have spent my entire life watching this force of nature — Al Pacino — with awe and gratitude. When you watch him perform, you see both the student and the master at the same time," SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin added in his statement.

Pacino also took part in the telethon "America: A Tribute to Heroes," organized after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and in 2009 received the Jane Wyman Humanitarian Award from the Arthritis Foundation for his charitable work.

The 86-year-old actor, whose birth name is Alfredo James Pacino, was born in New York. Throughout the 1960s, he tried to find steady work until he had his breakthrough in film in 1972, appearing in "The Godfather."

The SAG-AFTRA union represents the interests of approximately 160,000 people, including actors, announcers, television and radio journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers and editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voice actors, influencers, and other entertainment and media professionals.

Antonina Tumanova

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