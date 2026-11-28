During the night of November 28, a large-scale fire broke out in Russia’s Samara Region, likely as a result of another drone attack on the Samara Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS), which plays an important role in the transportation and export of Russian oil. ASTRA reported this, citing local residents and monitoring channels, UNN writes.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, the glow from the fire could be seen dozens of kilometers away. Information about a hit and the extent of damage to the facility still requires confirmation.

Why the station is important to Russia’s oil industry

The Samara LPDS is a large industrial complex that has been operating since 1957 and handles the receipt, storage, blending, and subsequent transportation of oil through trunk pipelines.

The facility also participates in producing Russia’s Urals export oil blend. The operation of part of Russia’s oil transportation system depends on it.

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The station has already come under attack several times during October 2026, with the attacks accompanied by large-scale fires and damage to oil storage tanks.

In addition, on November 25, ASTRA reported another likely attack on the industrial complex. Thus, the current incident could already be the second attack on the facility in the past few days.

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