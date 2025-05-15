The German Chancellor outlined sanctions against the Russian Federation for refusing to cease fire

Germany, together with its European partners, is preparing new sanctions against Russia in response to its refusal to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with Zeit, writes UNN.

Details

When asked what new measures should be taken in response to Russia's refusal to cease fire, Merz replied:

We, the heads of state and government, agree that we must now exhaust all possibilities. This concerns further sanctions in the energy sector, in the banking sector, as well as further steps regarding assets and sanctions against individuals. We are currently working on this with our European partners

He also noted that the possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets is being considered, although he admitted that such a step could pose risks to the EU's financial stability:

If there is a way to mobilize these funds legally, we will do it

Let us remind you

On May 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with US President Donald Trump by telephone and emphasized that they are ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

During a 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.