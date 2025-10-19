$41.640.00
October 18, 09:14 PM • 16037 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 30504 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 31080 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 35514 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 47552 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 69284 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 47208 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49291 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36965 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25807 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
The General Staff recorded 223 combat engagements over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

October 19, 2025, marked the 1334th day of the full-scale armed aggression. Over the past day, 223 combat engagements were recorded, the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shelling attacks.

The General Staff recorded 223 combat engagements over the past day

Over the past day, October 18, there were 223 combat engagements between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kupyansk directions. The Defense Forces repelled dozens of assaults and hit eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on October 19, 223 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 84 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used three missiles and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6343 kamikaze drones and carried out 5114 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems.

- the report says.

It is noted that the aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Spodobivka, Lozova, Kharkiv region; Dolynka, Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region; OdradoKamyanka, Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 29 guided bombs, and also carried out 162 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near the settlements of Otradne, Kamyanka, and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Mala Shapkovka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Serednie, and Zarichne.

In the Slovyansk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded, the invader attacked in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyniv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotlyarivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced twice in the area of the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1000 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 444 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 126 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers leave the wounded to die in their positions, without providing them with evacuation and medical assistance. The command prefers not to risk equipment rather than save soldiers.

Russian troops advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - DeepState18.10.25, 23:36 • 2942 views

Vita Zelenetska

