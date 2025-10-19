$41.640.00
Russian troops advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Russian occupiers have made territorial gains near Novoivanivka, Torske, and in Pokrovsk. This became known after the combat map was updated by the DeepState monitoring project on October 18.

Russian troops advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - DeepState

Russian occupiers have made territorial advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project.

Details

On Saturday, October 18, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers have made progress near Novoivanivka (a village in the Huliaipole urban hromada of Polohy Raion, Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Torske (a village in the Lyman urban territorial hromada, Donetsk Oblast), and Pokrovsk (the administrative center of the Pokrovsk urban hromada and Pokrovsk Raion, Donetsk Oblast).

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Novoivanivka, Torske, and in Pokrovsk," the post reads.

Recall

Since the beginning of October 18, 116 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 39 times.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast