Russian troops advanced near six settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState

October 7, 03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
In Zhytomyr region, during a family quarrel, a man stabbed his wife, 9-year-old daughter, dog, and two cats
October 7, 03:00 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare concrete ways to increase teachers' salaries
October 7, 03:24 PM
Case of teacher's assault by TCC employee in Kharkiv: Volovyk received three years of probation
October 7, 03:24 PM
In Kyiv region, a man suddenly died in a hospital where he came for a military medical commission: the case is being investigated by the police
October 7, 05:45 PM
Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media
October 7, 06:03 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 03:10 PM
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
October 7, 01:53 PM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
October 7, 07:13 AM
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 52200 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
October 6, 12:01 PM
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
October 6, 08:19 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Hakan Fidan
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
October 7, 11:00 AM
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
October 6, 06:42 PM
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
October 4, 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
October 3, 05:13 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 04:00 PM
The Guardian
The New York Times
Forbes
Lancet (loitering munition)
The Economist

Russian troops advanced near six settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

According to the DeepState monitoring project, Russian troops advanced near Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, Okhotnyche, Malynivka, Vyshneve, and Poltavka. The combat map was updated on October 8 at 01:15.

Russian troops advanced near six settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState

Russian troops managed to advance near several settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project on Telegram.

Details

On Wednesday, October 8, at 01:15, project analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the Russians advanced near six settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, Okhotnyche, Malynivka, Vyshneve, and in Poltavka," the post says.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces. He reported that in September, Ukrainian drones hit 66.5 thousand enemy targets, eliminating 18,159 occupiers.

Russian troops occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState
06.10.25, 23:51

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi