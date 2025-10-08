Russian troops advanced near six settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState

Russian troops managed to advance near several settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project on Telegram.

Details

On Wednesday, October 8, at 01:15, project analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the Russians advanced near six settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, Okhotnyche, Malynivka, Vyshneve, and in Poltavka," the post says.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces. He reported that in September, Ukrainian drones hit 66.5 thousand enemy targets, eliminating 18,159 occupiers.

Russian troops occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState