We need to protect the frontline regions and respond to the challenge posed by Russian guided bombs - Zelenskyy

A separate challenge is protecting frontline regions from daily Russian terror and Russian guided aerial bombs. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while introducing the newly appointed head of the ministry, Yevhenii Khmara, to the staff of the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, a separate challenge remains protecting the cities and communities of the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and other frontline regions from daily Russian terror.

We need to respond to this challenge. And likewise—to the challenge posed by Russian guided bombs. We need our own means capable of countering such strikes and capable of acting against Russian aircraft —the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy expects more operations involving deep strikes and decisions on mobilization after Khmara’s appointment

We would like to remind you

On August 19, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Ukraine’s new Minister of Defense.