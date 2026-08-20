Zelenskyy expects more operations involving deep strikes and decisions on mobilization after Khmara’s appointment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that after Yevheniy Khmara is appointed Minister of Defense, the number of deep-strike operations will increase, and that there will also be real decisions regarding mobilization and rotations, reports UNN.

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The President expects the Ministry of Defense and our Defense and Security Forces to work in a coordinated manner. It is important to audit all agreements with our partners. What has been implemented and what is still awaiting implementation. Air defense and ballistic missile defense are the key priorities, especially ahead of winter.

Yevheniy Khmara has extensive experience in our deep-strike operations, dating back to his time with the SBU. I expect there to be more operations, and I am confident that Yevheniy will continue to deal with this issue personally. Everything concerning mobilization and contracts, everything concerning rotations — real decisions and real proposals are needed. I expect systematic joint work in this area. And a more humane and systematic approach to resolving organizational issues in the military - Zelenskyy said.

Setting up the defense system, production and procurement systems — Zelenskyy outlined the main tasks for Khmara