Setting up the defense system, production and procurement systems — Zelenskyy outlined the main tasks for Khmara

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the main task for the new Minister of Defense, Yevhen Khmara, is to set up the defense system, the production and procurement system, as well as the supply system for the troops, UNN reports.

My main task for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine under these circumstances is to genuinely set up our defense system, the production and procurement system, and the supply system for the troops. To set things up so that the protection of life in Ukraine receives everything necessary to repel Russian strikes, hold positions at the front, and conduct our active operations and deliver significant strikes against russia in response to its terror — to this war, to these killings that putin has effectively turned into a new Russian ideology. We must tear out the roots of this ideology of war — Zelenskyy said.

He added that Khmara had proved through his service in "Alpha" that he does not make empty promises and knows for certain that occupiers are not defeated with empty promises.

I expect the Ministry of Defense to expand the scope for deploying our deep strikes, ensure greater capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies together with Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, and, together with our partners, add capabilities to our defensive operations and offensive actions. There is already good cooperation between Khmara and Drapatyi. Thank you for that. And before winter, we in Ukraine must be confident — and we will be confident — in our defense and in our positions to the greatest extent possible — Zelenskyy added.

We would like to remind you

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhen Khmara as the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.