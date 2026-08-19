Setting up the defense system, production and procurement systems — Zelenskyy outlined the main tasks for Khmara

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
07:07 PM • 7946 views
The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi
04:44 PM • 19623 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 33859 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
02:50 PM • 28470 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
August 19, 01:40 PM • 26891 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
August 19, 11:27 AM • 30368 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
August 19, 10:46 AM • 29502 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
August 19, 10:34 AM • 20721 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine
August 19, 10:29 AM • 20020 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivityPhoto
August 19, 09:52 AM • 18091 views
Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third timePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
59%
746mm
Popular news
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 44247 views
There were not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to strip two MPs of their mandatesAugust 19, 11:43 AM • 16938 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?02:55 PM • 29236 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhoto03:30 PM • 21200 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 13907 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 14141 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 33867 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?02:55 PM • 29486 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 44504 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 44673 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Jeff Bezos
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zhytomyr
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhoto03:30 PM • 21439 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 53387 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 90000 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 94366 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 100974 views
Actual
Gold
Bild
ATACMS
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

Setting up the defense system, production and procurement systems — Zelenskyy outlined the main tasks for Khmara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2056 views

Zelenskyy instructed Khmara to organize defense, production, procurement, and the supply of troops. He also expects an intensification of diplomatic strikes and air defense.

Setting up the defense system, production and procurement systems — Zelenskyy outlined the main tasks for Khmara

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the main task for the new Minister of Defense, Yevhen Khmara, is to set up the defense system, the production and procurement system, as well as the supply system for the troops, UNN reports. 

My main task for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine under these circumstances is to genuinely set up our defense system, the production and procurement system, and the supply system for the troops. To set things up so that the protection of life in Ukraine receives everything necessary to repel Russian strikes, hold positions at the front, and conduct our active operations and deliver significant strikes against russia in response to its terror — to this war, to these killings that putin has effectively turned into a new Russian ideology. We must tear out the roots of this ideology of war 

— Zelenskyy said. 

He added that Khmara had proved through his service in "Alpha" that he does not make empty promises and knows for certain that occupiers are not defeated with empty promises. 

I expect the Ministry of Defense to expand the scope for deploying our deep strikes, ensure greater capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies together with Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, and, together with our partners, add capabilities to our defensive operations and offensive actions. There is already good cooperation between Khmara and Drapatyi. Thank you for that. And before winter, we in Ukraine must be confident — and we will be confident — in our defense and in our positions to the greatest extent possible 

— Zelenskyy added. 

We would like to remind you 

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhen Khmara as the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine