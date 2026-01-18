The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there

Recently, the 2nd Armored Brigade of the French Army held an Innovation Day in Bitche, where it presented new combat systems developed based on lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. The French command recognized the conflict in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare," forcing NATO to reconsider tactics and weaponry. This is stated in the Defence Blog material, writes UNN.

Key innovations being tested by France, analyzing combat operations in Ukraine:

TEMARA fiber-optic drones: FPV drones controlled via cable, not radio signal. This makes them invulnerable to electronic warfare (EW) systems.

NTGS mobile mortar: A lightweight system that deploys in less than 45 seconds and can fire six 120mm rounds per minute, which is critical in conditions of constant enemy UAV surveillance.

3D printing of ammunition: The PAC 13 anti-tank mine, which can be manufactured directly in the field, adopting the Ukrainian practice of decentralized production.

Ground robots and adaptive armor: The small RIC2RIC reconnaissance vehicle for infantry support and new modular solutions for protecting equipment from drone strikes from above ("mangals").

Survivability and effectiveness now depend on the speed of deployment, resistance to drones, and the ability to deliver firepower in conditions of constant air threat – noted representatives of the French army.

The program's goal is a rapid transition from prototypes to mass use in operational units to ensure superiority in high-intensity battles.

