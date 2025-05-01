The first result of the Vatican meeting: Zelenskyy on signing an agreement with the USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the government team on economic partnership with the United States, emphasizing that this is now a truly equal agreement that creates opportunities for investment in Ukraine - quite significant, and in addition - also for a significant modernization of production in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there were reports from our government team on economic partnership with the United States - the agreement is there, signed, will be sent for ratification to the Verkhovna Rada, and we are interested in avoiding any delays with the agreement. Our representatives, primarily First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the team of the Ministry of Economy, as well as the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice - all worked very well. The agreement has changed significantly in the process of preparation. Now it is a truly equal agreement that creates the possibility for investment in Ukraine - quite significant, and in addition - also for a significant modernization of production in Ukraine and - no less importantly - modernization of legal practices in our country - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the agreement does not involve debt and creates a recovery fund that will invest in Ukraine.

This is work together with America and on fair terms, when both the Ukrainian state and the United States, which help us in defense, can earn in partnership. We spoke with the President of the United States, with Donald Trump, about our readiness to conclude an agreement - we spoke at a meeting in the Vatican. In fact, now we have the first result of the Vatican meeting, which makes it truly historic. We are very much looking forward to other results of our conversation - it was a meaningful meeting, we used every minute of our time with President Trump one hundred percent. I am grateful for that. And thank you again to our teams - Ukrainian and American. The work on the agreement was truly professional, and although the negotiations were sometimes difficult, the result is strong - added Zelenskyy.

He also said that he discussed the ratification of the agreement with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, as well as legislative work in the coming weeks.

Let us remind you

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals in Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.