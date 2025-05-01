The first result of the Vatican meeting: Zelenskyy on signing an agreement with the USA

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29671 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71711 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84960 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96739 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103837 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277853 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151620 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168800 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225709 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253395 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
46%
752 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 82102 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181857 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277853 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216179 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250929 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11399 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20308 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22629 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21074 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83846 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The first result of the Vatican meeting: Zelenskyy on signing an agreement with the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5610 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an equal agreement on economic partnership, which provides for investments in Ukraine and modernization of production. The agreement will be sent to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification.

The first result of the Vatican meeting: Zelenskyy on signing an agreement with the USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the government team on economic partnership with the United States, emphasizing that this is now a truly equal agreement that creates opportunities for investment in Ukraine - quite significant, and in addition - also for a significant modernization of production in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there were reports from our government team on economic partnership with the United States - the agreement is there, signed, will be sent for ratification to the Verkhovna Rada, and we are interested in avoiding any delays with the agreement. Our representatives, primarily First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the team of the Ministry of Economy, as well as the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice - all worked very well. The agreement has changed significantly in the process of preparation. Now it is a truly equal agreement that creates the possibility for investment in Ukraine - quite significant, and in addition - also for a significant modernization of production in Ukraine and - no less importantly - modernization of legal practices in our country 

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the agreement does not involve debt and creates a recovery fund that will invest in Ukraine.

This is work together with America and on fair terms, when both the Ukrainian state and the United States, which help us in defense, can earn in partnership. We spoke with the President of the United States, with Donald Trump, about our readiness to conclude an agreement - we spoke at a meeting in the Vatican. In fact, now we have the first result of the Vatican meeting, which makes it truly historic. We are very much looking forward to other results of our conversation - it was a meaningful meeting, we used every minute of our time with President Trump one hundred percent. I am grateful for that. And thank you again to our teams - Ukrainian and American. The work on the agreement was truly professional, and although the negotiations were sometimes difficult, the result is strong 

- added Zelenskyy.

He also said that he discussed the ratification of the agreement with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, as well as legislative work in the coming weeks.

Let us remind you

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals in Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Verkhovna Rada
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
Brent
$61.37
Bitcoin
$96,790.50
S&P 500
$5,623.78
Tesla
$282.45
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,221.85
Ethereum
$1,855.90