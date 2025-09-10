First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in Poland

The Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated the country's airspace during a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is reported that this is the first time a NATO member country has shot down Russian drones. It is noted that such an incident could become a serious provocation for Europe and NATO.

At the same time, it became known that at 5:40 local time (6:40 Kyiv time - ed.) the first of the Russian drones shot down by the Polish army was found. This was reported by the police of the Lublin Voivodeship.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

The head of the country's government, Donald Tusk, confirmed the information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace.

At the same time, reservists of the Territorial Defense Forces may receive a summons for accelerated appearance in 10 voivodeships of the country.