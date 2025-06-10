First foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Kherson after de-occupation: Lithuanian minister came to town with Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, visited Kherson and the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's message on the social network X.

Details

Sybiha noted that his Lithuanian colleague Kęstutis Budrys became the first foreign minister to visit the city after its de-occupation in the fall of 2022.

"Kęstutis became the first foreign minister to visit the city since its de-occupation in the fall of 2022. This is a powerful sign of solidarity with our people in the face of constant Russian terror against Kherson," the minister said.

During the visit, the delegation familiarized itself with the situation on the ground.

"We visited a critical infrastructure facility, an underground school and an underground maternity ward. We also honored the memory of the brave defenders of Kherson and our freedom," Sybiha wrote.

Separately, he emphasized the importance of direct dialogue with local residents: "While in the city, we listened to people, met with local authorities, discussed priority needs and focused on concrete steps to increase international assistance to Kherson."

The minister emphasized that, despite constant attacks from Russia, the city continues to live.

"Despite all the difficulties of the war, Kherson lives, works and holds on. Such brave cities and people really give an idea of the true Ukrainian spirit and resilience," the Foreign Minister noted.

In the post, Sybiha thanked Lithuania for its support of Ukraine.

