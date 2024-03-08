$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
The first auction for the sale of seized assets took place in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 27443 views

The first online auction for the sale of seized assets took place in Ukraine, with the first lot offering 1.2 thousand tons of winter wheat grain, which was sold to Inga LLC for UAH 4.9 million, which exceeded the starting price.

The first auction for the sale of seized assets took place in Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 6, the first online auction for the sale of seized assets was held in Ukraine . This is reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN writes.

Details

The first seized lot put up for auction and the auction for its sale indicate that Ukraine has finally begun to openly sell such assets.

The first seized asset put up for auction was 1.2 thousand tons of winter wheat grain of the 4th class. Only one bidder, Inga LLC, registered for the auction and won in accordance with the applicable law. The price offered was UAH 4.9 million, which exceeds the starting price

- the post says.

It is noted that from now on all potential buyers, including international investors, will have access to the seized assets, including "sanctioned assets"

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation said that Russian assets worth tens of billions of hryvnias have been transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA)

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
